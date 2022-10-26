Busey Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

