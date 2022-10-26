Busey Wealth Management Purchases 227 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

