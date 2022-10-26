Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

