Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

