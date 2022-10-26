Busey Wealth Management Sells 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

