Busey Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $460.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.27 and its 200-day moving average is $426.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

