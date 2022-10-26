Busey Wealth Management Sells 558 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $391.63 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.53 and a 200-day moving average of $353.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

