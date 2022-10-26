C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

CHRW stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

