Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.