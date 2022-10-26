Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 982.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

