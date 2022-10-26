Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$317.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.92 million.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CF opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$707.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.13.
A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
