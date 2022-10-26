Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,248,544 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 277,960 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

