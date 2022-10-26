Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 994,645 shares.The stock last traded at $43.55 and had previously closed at $43.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

