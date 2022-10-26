Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 726 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 39,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

Shares of BLK opened at $635.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

