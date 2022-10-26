Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $382.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.34. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

