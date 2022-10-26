Candriam S.C.A. Buys 156,261 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2,900.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,261 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Bancolombia worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancolombia by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bancolombia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

