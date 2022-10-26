Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

