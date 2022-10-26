Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.