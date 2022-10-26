Candriam S.C.A. Has $4.51 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $530.80 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.