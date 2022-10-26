Candriam S.C.A. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

