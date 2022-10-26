Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 31.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

