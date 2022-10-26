Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.03 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,202,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 709,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Trading Up 9.3 %

GH stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $121.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

