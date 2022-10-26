Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

