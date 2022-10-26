Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2,203.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,037 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.17% of Novavax worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

