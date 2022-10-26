Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1,440.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,168 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after acquiring an additional 502,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,986 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of JEF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

