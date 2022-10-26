Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

