Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 13,193 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

