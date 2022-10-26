Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 33,189 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

