Candriam S.C.A. Sells 106,417 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,417 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 245,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 75,827 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

