Candriam S.C.A. Sells 14,289 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.