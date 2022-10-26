Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

