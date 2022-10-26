Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 153,417 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

