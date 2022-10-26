Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.9 %

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of CCL opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.