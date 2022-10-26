Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$175.87 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.