Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ciena worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after buying an additional 392,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

