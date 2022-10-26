Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $1,493.24 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $958.05 million and $10.07 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,493.24 or 0.07229098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,280.13 or 0.30480942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011905 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.