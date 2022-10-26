Comerica Bank Acquires 1,412 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.56 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $284.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

