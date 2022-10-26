Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.9 %

BLMN opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

