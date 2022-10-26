Comerica Bank Buys 2,216 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of NOV worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

