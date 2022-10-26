Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.