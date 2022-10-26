Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,017,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

