Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 5.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

