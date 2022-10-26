Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

