Comerica Bank Has $3.68 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,765,000 after purchasing an additional 480,996 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LYB opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

