Comerica Bank Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

