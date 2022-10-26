Comerica Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of ALB opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

