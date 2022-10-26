Comerica Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Evergy



Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

