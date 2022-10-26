Comerica Bank Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

