Comerica Bank Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,391. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.