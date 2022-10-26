Comerica Bank Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

